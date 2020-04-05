Jharkhand Observes 'mini Diwali' at 9 Pm

Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) People of Jharkhand switched off their electric lights, lit candles and burst firecrackers at 9 pm on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

A large number of homes in the state were illuminated in the state for nine minutes from 9 pm as many people, young and old, lit diyas, candles and mobile flashlights to observe the mini Diwali.

"Holy Mantras" were chanted during the period at several places while some were heard shouting "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi".

Governor Droupadi Murmu lit candles at 9 pm for nine minutes.

"We Indians have to stop COVID-19 with unity and will power," Murmu said and renewed her call to follow guide-lines in totality and maintaining social distance.

Electric lights at residences of ministers and government officers and neon lights of hospitals were switched off as earthen lamps lined up on terraces, balconies and near gates of residences across the state.

Former chief ministers Raghubar Das, Babulal Marandi, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and several other political leaders also participated in the lighting of lamps at the stipulated time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)