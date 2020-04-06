JK Reports 3 More Cases; Admin Advises People ‘not to Listen to News All the Time'

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Three new novel coronavirus positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, all from the Kashmir division, officials said, taking to 109 the total number of confirmed patients in the union territory.

In its daily media bulletin on the COVID-19 situation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also advised people to “cut down on listening to news all the time as it may be upsetting” and spend quality time with family.

The administration said of the 109, 103 are active cases, four have recovered and two have died.

Eighty-five cases are from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu division, it said.

Furthermore, till date 35,243 travellers and contacts of suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 10,556 in home-quarantine, the bulletin said.

Others include 615 in hospital quarantine, 103 in hospital isolation and 17,506 under home surveillance. Besides, 6,463 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said.

The bulletin said that till date 1,708 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,583 have tested as negative, and 16 reports are awaited as on Monday.

The bulletin urged the public to stay indoors, strictly follow social-distancing measures, disclose recent travel history to COVID-19 affected countries and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily.

“Spending quality time with family and getting involved in family discussions while staying at home during this period will help reduce anxiety and distress. Try to connect with your family members & loved ones through phone call or video call if they stay far from you,” the bulletin says in its advice to people.

The bulletin called on people to engage in recreational activities like solving puzzles, playing board games, listening to music, reading etc to reduce boredom.

“It is important to be physically active. Simple stretching exercises, simple yoga postures, walking indoors or meditation will be beneficial not only for your physical health but also mental health.

“Keep yourself busy in doing small activities at home to reduce boredom like gardening, cleaning and cooking etc. Cut down on listening to news all the time as it may be upsetting,” the bulletin reads.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary visit to hospitals.

“In case anyone develops fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly by calling on COVID-19 helpline numbers so that they can be provided correct medical advice and directed to the right health facility, if needed,” the bulletin said.

It said the general public can avail of free ambulance services 24x7 in case of any emergency at their doorsteps by calling on toll free No. 108.

Pregnant women and sick infants can avail of free ambulance services by dialing toll-free No. 102.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)