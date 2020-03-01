Justin Bieber Shares Picture with His Birthday Gift 'bubba'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): As Canadian singer Justin Bieber rings in his 26th birthday, the singer shared an extremely adorable picture kissing his wife Hailey Bieber on Sunday.The 26-year-old songwriter took to Instagram and shared the picture from the birthday celebrations and made sure to profess his love for his better half with a heart-warming caption that reads: "Your my birthday gift bubba."In the endearing picture, Justin is seen hugging his lovely wife as he hugs her and they lock their lips. The 'Yummy' singer is seen holding a mic, which directs that Bieber rang in his 26th birthday with a super fun party which included good food, music and his close friends. Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot for the first time in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018, in New York. In September 2019, the couple then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina. (ANI)

