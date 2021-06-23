The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson are in talks to headline the romantic comedy film Meet Cute. According to Deadline, the deal on the film has not yet closed. Billed as a "wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy", "Meet Cute" will be directed by Alex Lehmann from Noga Pnueli's script. The Days of Abandonment: Rafe Spall to Star Alongside Natalie Portman in HBO Film Based on Elena Ferrante’s Best-Selling Novel.

The film's premise is built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to you

r loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

If the deal goes through, Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will feature as Gary in the movie. Atlas: Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix’s Sci-fi Thriller With Rampage’s Brad Peyton as Director.

Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick of Weed Road Pictures will produce with Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media.

