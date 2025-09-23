San Francisco, September 23: Meta has launched its AI dating assistant and 'Meet Cute' feature to help people avoid swipe fatigue. Facebook has long been a platform where people date and sometimes take relationships further toward marriage. In various countries, people use different dating apps to find a companion. However, Meta has focused on the needs of young adults and introduced its new features called Meet Cute and AI dating assistant.

Meta has introduced this dating assistant to address the needs of young adults who create Facebook Dating profiles every month, showing 10% of young adult matches over a year. It makes it easier for people to find the right match and begin conversations by sharing common interests. Perplexity Email Assistant Released for All Perplexity Max Subscribers, Helps Manage Email and Offers Personalised Task Automation.

Meet Cute AI Feature

Meta's Meet Cute is a feature launched to help users find a match on Facebook. It makes online dating easier by automatically matching a person with a surprise partner based on their personalised matching algorithm. FB users have to choose to chat with the match or unmatch to begin a conversation. With the help of Meet Cute, people can expand their dating options, avoiding tireless swiping and searching for a fresh match. Meta said, "To start, Meet Cute matches will be made weekly, and we’re exploring adding the option of other frequencies. You can opt out of the feature at any time."

Facebook Dating AI Assistant

Meta has introduced a dating assistant within Facebook Dating for users to get personalised help on their dating journey. Using it, people can find better matches based on their interests and preferences. The company said that users can get refined searches and custom match recommendations using the Dating AI assistant. Google Launches Gemini AI for Google TV, Bringing Advanced Voice Interaction To Enhance Entertainment and Daily Tasks.

Meta said that the new Facebook Dating AI assistant helps find matches based on similar interests, moving beyond traditional traits such as education or height. It can help users find a person living nearby by typing a prompt like, "Find me a New York girl in fashion." Soon, the dating assistant will help with matching, offer dating ideas, and enhance profiles. The company said, "Dating Assistant will begin rolling out gradually in the US and Canada."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).