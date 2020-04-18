Kareena Receives Special 'quarantine Gift' from Husband Saif Ali Khan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): It seems like a painted balcony wall with flowers is the 'quarantine gift' actor Saif Ali Khan would give to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan amid lockdown!While many Bollywood stars are engaging themselves in various activities during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread, Khan in a picture shared by Kareena is seen painting the balcony wall.The 39-year-old star took to Instagram to reveal the gift she received, although, in a way, she didn't expect.Painting their balcony with lovely flowers, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor in the shared picture is seen wearing white kurta pyjama, with a red bandana on his forehead.Taking it to the captions, Kareena wrote: "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like..."On the other hand, she also posted another photo, where son Taimur Ali Khan is seen painting the other side of the wall. "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," she captioned the post.Meanwhile, the 'Good Newwz' star has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on the photo-sharing platform.On Friday, the actor was seen binge-watching famous chick-flick series 'Four More Shots Please!' with her girl gang but at a social distance - conference video call. (ANI)

