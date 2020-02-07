Karen Pierce Appointed Britain's New Ambassador to US

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Feb 7 (ANI): Senior British diplomat Karen Pierce has been appointed the country's new Ambassador to the United States, becoming the first woman to ever hold the post, UK's Foreign Office announced on Friday.Pierce will succeed Kim Darroch, who resigned from the post in July, last year, after confidential diplomatic cables criticising US President Donald Trump were made public."Dame Karen Pierce DCMG, currently Ambassador to the UN in New York and Permanent Representative at the UN Security Council, has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United States of America," The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.Karen Pierce has been the United Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York since March 2018. Prior to this role, Karen served as the Director-General for Political Affairs and Chief Operating Officer of the Foreign and Commonwealth in London, from 2016."I am honoured to have been asked to represent the UK in the US. I think it is the UK's single most important relationship. There is a deep bond between Britain and the US, built on many pillars," Pierce said on her appointment. (ANI)

