Bengaluru, July 15: The Karnataka government has proposed to put a ceiling of Rs 200 on cinema hall tickets including multiplexes for all language films. A draft notification was issued on Tuesday. "Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax," it. Any objection and suggestion which may be received by the state government from any person with respect to the said draft within 15 days will be taken into consideration, the notification said. Box Office Scams: What is Block Booking? The Truth Behind Theatrical Malpractice 'Sky Force' and 'Chhaava' Are Recently Accused Of.

INR 200 Ceiling on Cinema Hall Tickets

Karnataka Government orders fixing the price for the movie tickets across the state including multiplexes. The prices of tickets should not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax. pic.twitter.com/CVOQjNTvHv — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

Objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru-560001.

