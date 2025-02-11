Nowadays, if you’re following the Indian box office, you’ve probably come across terms like ‘block booking’, also known as ‘corporate booking’ or ‘mass booking’. This term became a hot topic again when Sky Force hit theatres on January 24, 2025. According to the producers, Sky Force netted INR 124.60 crore in India (till now). However, since tickets for the first few days were sold at heavily discounted rates, the reported collections were based on full ticket prices, alongside bulk seat reservations in many theatres. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections.

Even Chhaava, which is releasing on February 14, 2025, has been accused of massive block booking. Recently, trade analyst Komal Nahta uploaded a video explaining how the makers of Sky Force inflated their collections and hinted at similar practices for Chhaava. But it’s unfair to pin the blame solely on these films. In the past, movies like Pathaan, Jawan, Salaar, Dunki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Animal, and Stree 2 have all been accused of inflating their collections using block booking. In fact, this malpractice dates back to the 1960s, though not on the massive scale we see today, where figures run into crores.

So, what exactly is this practice, and why are trade experts criticising it?

What is Block Booking?

Block booking is when a movie’s production house or distributors buy a large number of tickets themselves to create the illusion of high demand, even if actual audiences aren’t showing up. However, if you visit the theatre in person, you might still find seats available that appear booked on platforms like BookMyShow. This tactic is easier to pull off when platforms offer discounts, such as INR 99 per ticket.

Komal Nahta on 'Sky Force'

Komal Nahta on 'Sky Force'

Film trade Expert Komal Nahta EXPOSED #SkyForce fake Collections and Block Booking by Producers. PVR Inox is a publicly listed company and if it is doing this kind of things that means it is inflating its revenue.

Technically, theatre owners don’t lose out, as the deficit is covered by the producers. However, this practice harms the industry in the long run.

Why is Block Booking Seen as a Bad Practice?

Supporters of block booking argue that it creates a perception of high footfall, sparking FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among audiences and encouraging them to book tickets. However, there are darker motives behind this practice.

Producers often use block booking to mislead investors into thinking a film is performing well, helping them secure more funding for future projects. It also serves as an ego boost for stars and directors, allowing them to maintain their high salaries based on inflated success. Unfortunately, this reduces screen availability for smaller, independent films that genuinely need the exposure.

Trade Analyst on Chhaava's Alleged Block Bookings

Trade Analyst on Chhaava's Alleged Block Bookings

2024 belonged to Maddock Films as they churned out blockbusters such as Stree2 & Munjya. But why are they now squandering their reputation by indulging in BRAZEN block-bookings for Chhaava? Everyone knows the BUZZ is LOW outside Maharashtra. Buying tickets for their own films.

Worse still, if investors invest in future projects based on exaggerated claims, this could lead to financial fraud and even legal lawsuits. This is exactly what happened in South Korea during its biggest box office scandal in 2023.

South Korea’s Box Office Scandal of 2023

In 2023, several South Korean films were accused of manipulating box office numbers to make their movies appear more successful than they actually were. Tactics included block booking, fake screenings, and collusion with theatre chains like CGV, Megabox, and Lotte Cinema to inflate earnings. Sound familiar? ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!

Over 300 films were found guilty of inflating their collections. The fallout was severe: production companies and theatre chains were heavily fined, and films involved were disqualified from awards. Some individuals even faced arrests. While many in the industry defended the practice as a long-standing tradition, others believed the scandal would bring much-needed transparency to box office reporting.

Block booking isn’t just about inflating numbers - it’s about creating a false narrative that harms the industry’s credibility. While it might benefit a few in the short term, it undermines trust, stifles smaller films, and risks legal consequences. As audiences and investors become more aware, the pressure is on for greater transparency and fairness in box office reporting.

