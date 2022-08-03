Mangaluru, August 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert for three days until August 5 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the region.

The IMD has announced an orange alert after Friday in the coastal districts and forecast a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea by the district administration. Karnataka: Five Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three More Days in 12 Districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1. He asked the deputy commissioners to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.