Davanagere, July 12: In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a man allegedly bit off his wife's nose during a heated altercation over a loan repayment in Mantaraghatta village in Davanagere district, Karnataka, police said. According to the police, the incident took place on July 8 when the victim, 30-year-old Vidya, sustained serious injuries after her husband, identified as Vijay, allegedly attacked her following a dispute over paying a loan instalment. Vijay verbally abused Vidya during the argument and then physically assaulted her. As the altercation escalated, Vidya fell to the ground and Vijay allegedly bit off the front portion of her nose, as per the Police. Karnataka Horror: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute in Shivamogga, Case Registered.

Local residents intervened and rushed Vidya to Channagiri Government Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga for further medical care. Vidya has since filed a complaint against her husband at the Channagiri police station. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Vijay under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused. Further details are awaited.

