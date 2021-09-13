Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped up shooting for the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and called it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever shot for. The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Kartik shared a picture of the clapperboard for the climax part, "Shot 162" and penned the caption appreciating the "team effort" for this challenging sequence. Monday Motivation: Kubra Sait’s ‘It’s Ok To Cry, It’s Ok To Feel Hurt’ Message Is A Powerful Wake-Up Call!.

"Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort," he wrote. Along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik is simultaneously shooting for the film 'Freddy' with co-star Alaya F. Jay Shewakramani, who is producing 'Freddy' along with Ekta Kapoor, took to the comments section of Kartik's post and wrote, "Sir from one climax to another." Free Guy: Taika Waititi Talks About What Piqued His Interest to Be a Part of Ryan Reynolds’ Film.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

To this Kartik replied, "@jayshewakramani Such is life sir. Now #Freddy."

Apart from these, Kartik has other interesting projects in the pipeline including Ram Madhvani's directorial 'Dhamaka', Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' along with a few unannounced projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)