Motivation without clarity is suicidal, said the wise man. So while we at LatestLY give you a pill or two of motivation to drive away your Monday morning blues with what our B-town folks offer with their inspiring work, we also ensure that the spectrum goes beyond body and fitness. Mental, spiritual and energy health and its healing, we believe, is equally important. In that regard what Kubra Sait has to offer is very interesting and totally relevant for the day and age we live in.

The Sacred Games beauty took to her Instagram account to talk about mental health in the simplest way possible. And yer her message is powerful enough and it surely can work as the much-needed wake-up call. Kubra talks about normalising emotions like hurt, angry, crying and talks about the importance of seeking help and checking on one another. ALSO READ: Kubra Sait Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Tiny Bikinis During Her Maldives Vacation; See Hot Pics to Get More of Sacred Games’ Kukoo Ka Jadoo

Sharing a video on Instagram Kubbra wrote, “It’s okay to feel hurt.

It’s okay to get angry.

It’s okay to cry.

It’s okay to talk.

It’s okay to ask for help.

But, it’s not okay to stay quiet.

It’s not okay to shut oneself.

It’s not okay to keep suffering.

This #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, check on each other, reach out to mental health professionals and just talk. Connect with yourself, connect with others and connect with life!

Kubra is known for speaking her mind and she tries to stay from all negativity and toxicity. Her fans had appreciated her and had a bit of giggles when Kubra took that infamous jibe at Kangana Ranaut recently. She reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account being permanently suspended. Sharing a screenshot of Kangana’s suspended account, Kubbra wrote, “Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her.”

