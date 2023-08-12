Kartik Aaryan won the 'Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). On receiving this special award, Kartik took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude. Kartik Aaryan Gets Marriage Proposal from Audience During SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening in Melbourne (Watch Video).

Sharing a video from the event he wrote, “Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema. Receiving this prestigious award far away from home , my country… surely makes me feel proud but it also brings a lot more responsibility to do better work and to bring more glory to Indian cinema. This award belongs to all my fans and well wishers around the world who have showered me with their immense love unconditionally. Thank you Australia for making my first visit to the country special and unforgettable. Will be back soon! Thank you @iffmelbourne.”

His latest release Satyaprem ki Katha received a positive response from the audience. Earlier, he also shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, where he will be honoured with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award.

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha on the day I just landed has been amazing. I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here," he added. Kartik Aaryan Mobbed by Fans for Pics During SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next Aashiqui 3.