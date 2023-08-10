A video of Kartik Aaryan from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has surfaced online. It shows fans of the actor in Australia cheering for the actor as he enters the cinema hall for SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening. Not just that, he even enjoyed a fun Q&A session with the attendees. The viral video showcases fans whistling and surrounding the actor for pictures. This was indeed the best moment for Kartik’s fans at IFFM 2023! Kartik Aaryan Heads To Australia For IFFM 2023, Shares Video - WATCH.

Kartik Aaryan At IFFM 2023

