Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan was proposed by a fan in Melbourne, where his film Satyaprem Ki Katha was being premiered. Kartik was seen attending the premiere of Satyaprem Ki Katha at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Ke connected with his Australian fans and shared the magic of his latest cinematic endeavor. Fans attending the event got the chance to ask questions and interact with him and capture memorable moments. One of the highlights was a girl who proposed marriage to Kartik who was left speechless with the gesture. The incident took place in the theatre, where the film was being screened. The fan said: "I might never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but 'will you marry me?'" Kartik Aaryan Mobbed by Fans for Pics During SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Watch Video).

The crowd started cheering and hooting as Kartik was left speechless. A blushing Kartik then said: "Seedha aapne…Ek yahan prem katha pooch rahe hai, ek yahan shaadi ka proposal diya. Ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera. Great welcome at Melbourne." The fan then asked for a hug, to which he said: "You can get a hug." Kartik Aaryan shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, stating: "I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on the day I just landed has been amazing." Kartik Aaryan Heads To Australia For IFFM 2023, Shares Video - Watch.

"I'm overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There's a feeling of togetherness and oneness here." Satyaprem Ki Katha is about a middle-class boy Satyaprem in Ahmedabad, who is in one-sided love with Katha, who is coping with her breakup with Tapan. Through the journey, they discover each other's life and complement in accomplishing what was left halfway. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajaraj Rao and Shikha Talsania among many others.

