Kashmiri Pandits in South Kashmir Donate Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES Fund

Vessu (JK), Apr 6 (PTI) A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees living in south Kashmir's Vessu transit colony donated Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release, Vessu Welfare Committee president Sunny Raina said, "It is our duty to contribute our little bit on a call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The contributions were made by colony members voluntarily, the committee said.

Modi had announced creation of the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund where people can contribute to help the government fight against coronavirus and similar "distressing situations".

Vessu Welfare Committee general secretary Sunil Pandita appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and not to come out of their quarters to contain the spread of the virus.

