Kerala Coronavirus Cases Reach 24, Says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that three new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, taking the total to 24."Three more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Kerala. Of the three new cases , two are from Malappuram and one from Kasargode. The total positive cases toll reached 24 in the state. A total of 12,740 people are under observation, of which 12,470 are under home quarantine and 270 are admitted in hospital. 72 new patients are under surveillance today," Vijayan said"The 'Break the Chain' campaign has been launched by State Health Minister to spread awareness and urge people to use sanitizers has been well received by the people. Sanitisers will be made available in all offices. Private offices should also implement it,"he added.CM Vijayan said that State level monitoring committee would be set up and requested head of religious places to ensure avoiding public gathering in wake of coronavirus outbreak."The heads from all religions should ask people not to gather in places of worship. All religious practices followed in these places of worship can continue. A State level monitoring committee will be set up to combat coronavirus in the state,"Vijayan said after COVID 19 review meeting."An all party meeting was held today to discuss COVID 19 situation in state. Everyone agreed to support all initiatives to curb the spread of the disease. All political parties supported the government which is a good sign. Not more than 100 people should attend marriage functions. To avoid crowds in Family Courts, a representation will be given to High Court registrar," he added.A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.Commenting upon the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state he said: "The all party meeting also decided to go ahead with census process but not NPR. The enumeration process of NPR will not take place. The census will start from May 1. In Census there are 31 questions that have already been notified by centre."The Left parties have decided to observe March 23, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)