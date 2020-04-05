Keralites Switch off Lights in Homes,light Diyas, Candles in Support of PM's Call

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 5 (PTI): Keralites joined people across the country and switched off the lights in their homes and lit candles, diyas, torchlights and mobile phones in support of the unity call by by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Lights were switched off at Clff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here tonight for nine minutes from 9 PM.

Various ministers also took part by switching of the lights of their official residences.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan along with his wife lit lamps at the Raj Bhavan to express people's unity in fighting COVID-19.

Actor and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi lit diyas, While DGP Loknath Behera lit candles on the terrace of his official residence in the state capital.

Policemen in their uniforms held diyas in front of their police station at Tripunithura in Kochi.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sources said they were prepared to face the change in power variation that may be triggered when the lights were turned off at 9 pm.

It was estimated that there would be a shortfall of about 350-400 MW by 9 PM and then a sudden increase in power demand after 9 minutes.

The various generating stations of KSEB and the State Load Dispatch Center at Kalamassery took steps to mitigate the impact of the shortage.

"There will not be any load shedding for this purpose. Also the southern part of the state has received heavy rains and wind.

Many parts are now facing power outage due to the rains. Power restoration works are going on," the sources told PTI.

"We will not engage in power cuts as there are many hospitals and other essential utilities, up and running in the state in the wake of coronavirus scare," the sources added.

Well known Malayalam actors, Mohanlal and Mammootty had also appealed to the people to participate in the nine minute vigil of Prime Minister.

