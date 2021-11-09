Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner recently addressed the tragedy that unfolded at Travis Scott's Astroworld show on November 5. Dozens of concertgoers were injured and eight people died at the music festival. Kim posted a statement on her Instagram Stories acknowledging the tragic incident that unfolded at Scott's music festival. "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt as Astroworld," Kim wrote. Astroworld Concert Tragedy: Kim Kardashian Tweets With Condolences for the Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones, Says Everyone Is Shook.

"Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loves impacted in our prayers for healing--as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated," she added. Kendall, who attended the concert with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, said in a statement that she is "still at a loss for words" over what took place on November 5. Rapper Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Tragedy, Says His 'Heart is Broken'.

"I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved," the 26-year-old model said. "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time," she added. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner went on to share Kim's statement on their own social media profiles. Their statements come two days after several concertgoers were injured and eight people died during Scott's performance in Houston on November 5. Mayor Sylvester Turner and city police described what took place as a "mass casualty incident," and confirmed an investigation is underway, reported E! News.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story:

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The concert took place in Scott's hometown and was attended by thousands.Following the incident, the Astroworld organisers cancelled Saturday's lineup and issued a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities. Kylie and Scott have also expressed their condolences to those impacted by Friday's events. "Travis and I are broken and devastated," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," she said.

She continued, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted." In a separate statement shared to Twitter on Saturday, Scott wrote that he was "absolutely devastated" by the loss of lives. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," the artist stated.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All," he added. While authorities continue to investigate what caused the casualties, several concertgoers and victims' families have already filed lawsuits against Scott and the organisers, including ScoreMore, ASM Global and several others.

One lawsuit filed by attendee Manuel Souza and obtained by E! News stated that the event was "predictable and preventable". Another lawsuit filed by concertgoer Kristian Paredes and obtained by the outlet alleged that Scott and performer Drake, as well as Live Nation and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, were negligent. The documents stated that Drake allegedly "came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd," and "the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured."

A spokesperson for ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Park told E! News in a statement, "Because of pending litigation and ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment." In a separate statement to E! News, Live Nation said, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time." Scott would be providing refunds for anyone who bought tickets to Astroworld. Variety reported that Scott will also no longer be headlining this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival. Scott has also offered to cover funeral costs for those killed during the devastating incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)