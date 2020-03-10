Kiren Rijiju Extends Holi Greetings, Celebrates in 'controlled' Manner Amid Coronavirus Concerns

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival in a very "controlled" manner, amid rising concerns over coronavirus."Happy Holi to all the dear countrymen. May this festival of colours brings endless happiness, prosperity and happiness in your life," Rijiju tweeted in Hindi.In another tweet, Rijiju posted a video where he can be seen celebrating the festival with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.Rijiju captioned the video as: "Very private and controlled happy Holi celebration with my senior Minister colleague @naqvimukhtar ji."Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen."Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.Last week, Prime Minister had announced, after recommendations from experts, that he would not participate in any Holi events amidst coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

