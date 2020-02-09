Kohli Sends Best Wishes to India U19 Ahead of World Cup Final

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday sent his best wishes to the U19 team who is set to take on Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom later today.Kohli took to Twitter to write: "Sending my best wishes to the Indian U19 Cricket Team ahead of their World Cup final. The nation is behind you, bring it home boys. #U19CWC #IndianCricket @BCCI."Indian batsman KL Rahul also wished the team luck for the final of the tournament as he wrote: "Wishing our U-19 Indian team all the luck for the @cricketworldcup final. Let's get the cup home boys @BCCI #ICCU19WorldCup."India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of the tournament later today. This is India's seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time.India has won the tournament four times -- in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.The Boys in Blue defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-finals by ten wickets and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat after scoring an unbeaten century.On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India. (ANI)

