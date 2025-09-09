Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, September 9, amid widespread Gen Z protests triggered by allegations of government corruption and a violent crackdown that left 19 demonstrators dead. Over two days, protesters torched and vandalised the houses of Oli, former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, along with offices of major political parties, including CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress, across Kathmandu Valley. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, escalated after authorities imposed a curfew and banned 26 social media and messaging platforms, angering young citizens over perceived restrictions on freedom of expression. Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, condemning the government’s authoritarian response to the protests. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators took to the streets, targeting government offices and party headquarters, intensifying chaos across major cities. Gen Z Protests: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli’s Home Set on Fire, Other Top Leaders' Houses Torched As Unrest Escalates (Watch Videos).

KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Gen Z Protests

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns: officials (Source: Third Party)#NepalGenZProtest #KathmanduProtest pic.twitter.com/emqq1CMQVk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

