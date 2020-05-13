Kristen Bell Tells Ellen DeGeneres How Dax Shepard 'crushed All the Bones in His Hand'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): American actor Dax Shepard apparently endured a serious hand injury, just prior to the COVID-19 quarantine, and it left the actor afraid to tell his wife.According to Fox News, Shepard's wife and fellow actor Kristen Bell told the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (local time), "He went on an 'essential' off-roading trip right when quarantine began. It was by himself. He was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-roading vehicles."Shepard flipped the vehicle he was riding in when he tried to look over a cliff, according to Bell.39-year-old Bell said the accident "did crush all the bones in his hand" before the 'Bless the Mess' star drove himself home to face the music.When DeGeneres asked how she reacted to the news, Bell said, "He didn't call me. He drove home... and the first thing he said when he walked in the door is, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me." "I mean, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions but I'm an adult, and he's an adult.I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you could have made,'" continued Bell.Currently, the 'Spin the Wheel' host is donning a cast on his hand and is since relegated to performing tasks with only one hand, but Bell said he isn't completely useless around the house."He did clean out the drain in our shower the other day," she said."He pulled out the biggest wad of fur that I have ever... it was like the size of a small purebred dog... That was a week ago and even now our girls won't shower in that shower because they're scared that the hair monster's going to come up and suck them down the drain," she added of the couple's children, daughters 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)