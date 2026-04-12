Hyderabad (Telagana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) said that Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will be remembered in Telangana's history as a leader who deceived all sections of society.

As per an official release, he asserted that the people of Telangana will eventually reject both Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

Also Read | Rana Ayyub Tweets Case: Centre Warns X Of Losing Safe Harbour Protection Over Inaction on 'Derogatory' Posts.

KTR stated that power is never permanent and accused Revanth Reddy of behaving arrogantly by forgetting this fundamental truth.

He remarked that once Revanth Reddy steps down from office, he may not even have anyone to acknowledge him, and warned that the public will certainly teach him a lesson for his undemocratic governance.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: 18-Hour Supply Disruption in Parts of City on April 16-17, Check List of Affected Areas.

Referring to recent municipal elections, KTR said that despite nearly two months of alleged irregularities and misuse of power, the BRS secured victories in Ibrahimpatnam and Khaitanpally municipalities. He alleged that even after BRS won a majority of councillor seats, the Congress party resorted to unethical practices to capture chairman posts, but ultimately justice prevailed, according to a press release.

KTR made these remarks while attending a large-scale BRS workers' meeting in Ibrahimpatnam, where he felicitated newly elected chairpersons, councillors, and sarpanches.

He appreciated Prashanth Reddy, son of senior leader Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, for standing firm against alleged harassment by the ruling party and emerging victorious. He said the election results prove that strong and determined leadership always earns public support.

Launching a sharp attack on the state government, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of running a "land scam" in the name of Pharma City.

He said that before elections, Congress leaders had promised to return the 14,000 acres of land acquired for Pharma City to farmers, but are now misleading them with the concept of a "Fourth City" or "Future City." He alleged that while the government claims in court that Pharma City exists, it simultaneously proposes a new project on the same land outside.

KTR recalled that leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka, Seethakka, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had assured farmers during their padyatras that lands would be returned if Congress came to power.

However, he alleged that instead of fulfilling that promise, the government is now planning to acquire an additional 16,000 acres, calling it a "Bharat Future City," which he termed a "drama" aimed at benefiting the Chief Minister's family members and associates.

He further criticised the government for failing to manage existing urban issues, stating that basic civic problems remain unresolved while grand promises of future cities are being made.

He questioned the practicality of relocating the proposed fruit market from Koheda, where 178 acres were allocated earlier, to remote areas near Rachakonda hills or beyond Ramoji Film City, calling it an illogical move intended to monetise land.

On land governance, KTR alleged that the Congress government has expanded the prohibited land list from 16 lakh acres to nearly one crore acres, using it as a tool for "blackmail politics."

He accused Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials of pressuring collectors and facilitating illegal land settlements.

KTR also made allegations against the local MLA in Ibrahimpatnam, claiming widespread corruption and illegal collections from businesses such as hotels, bars, and crushers.

He thanked party leaders and councillors who withstood pressure, false cases, and intimidation to secure the municipal leadership for BRS. He expressed confidence that the difficult phase for the party is over and that better days are ahead for the state.

Warning officials, KTR said those who engage in illegal activities under political pressure will not be spared in the future. He urged them to work in the interest of the people.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Ranga Reddy district president Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, former minister and MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Sudheer Reddy, and Bhuvanagiri Parliament in-charge Kyama Mallesh, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)