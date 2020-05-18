Last Active COVID-19 Patient in Meghalaya Recovers

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 18 (ANI): After the lone active COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya tested negative in a re-test, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the patient 'can now be declared as recovered'."Second re-test of the lone active case (positive patient) was done again, and the test has come out negative. The patient can be declared as recovered," said Sangma on the microblogging site Twitter.The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry.Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

