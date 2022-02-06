After the health condition of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar reportedly deteriorated, actor Shraddha Kapoor along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure were spotted rushing to Breach Candy hospital late Saturday night.Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which we can see Shraddha sitting in the back seat of her car. She had an intense look on her face. Lata Mangeshkar's Health Deteriorates, Veteran Singer Put Back to Ventilator Support, Says Dr Pratit Samdani.

For the unversed, Shraddha and Lata Mangeshkar are relatives. The actor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin. Prior to Shraddha, Laga Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle visited the hospital to meet the ailing singer. Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary Singer Is Critical As Her Condition Deteriorates Again, Confirms Doctor.

After her visit, Asha Bhosle shared an update about Lata Mangeshkar's health and said, "The doctor has said that she is stable now." Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, Lata Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

