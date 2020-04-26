Lata Mangeshkar Praises Uddhav Thackeray for Steps to Fight COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday lauded Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for dealing with the coronavirus crisis and also urged the people to stay at home.The veteran singer took to Twitter to laud the steps taken by the government and Chief Minister Thackeray."Namaskar, whatever the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said about the situation of the state and the steps taken by the government are truly commendable," she tweeted in Hindi."People of the Sarva Dharma should support our Chief Minister together. I request you all again to stay at home and stay safe," her tweet further read.Chief Minister Thackeray is scheduled to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)