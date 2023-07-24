Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl, who tested positive for dengue, has died at a hospital in Kolkata, a doctor of the health facility said on Monday.

The girl, identified as Pallabi De, a resident of the city's Picnic Garden area, breathed her last at the Institute of Child Health on Saturday, two days after she was admitted there with severe dengue, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

"The girl's platelet count went down below 9,000 and following that she had a multiorgan failure leading to her death," the doctor told PTI.

In view of reports of the vector-borne disease, the state health department has issued a new guideline to avoid platelet deficiency in treatment.

Also Read | Twitter Losing Blue Bird? Elon Musk Rebranding Twitter to 'X.com' with an X Logo Replacing the Iconic Bird Emblem.

It has been decided that one patient could only be transfused platelets only if the count falls below 10,000.

And if the count is between 10,000-20,000, platelets will be given in case of bleeding, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)