Coimbatore, Jul 31 (PTI) Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.

Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all departments, including revenue, police and health, he said the additional bed facilities had been created in Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Hindustan Hospital, Pollachi and Codissia among others.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Changes Its Privacy Policy, Claims to Store Indian Users' Data Locally.

The district at present has 4,497 beds to treat Covid-19 patients, he said.

So far 1.24 lakh people had undergone test for COVID-19 and 4,647 of them returned positive in the district. As many as 1,396 people were undergoing treatment in various hospitals while the death toll stood at 50.

Also Read | Beware! Fake Oximeter Apps Used by Cybercriminals to Con People During COVID-19.

The minister also said the state was surging ahead in infrastructure development and inviting industrial investments with several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami with several companies.

Three of the companies would invest Rs 490 crore in the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)