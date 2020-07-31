The Indian government recently banned 47 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo Lite, Shareit, CamScanner, Bigo Live Lite, among others. According to the reports, the government of India might ban 275 more apps that are linked with China. The popular Battle Royale game recently changed its privacy policy & submitted that data of Indian users will be stored locally in India. PUBG Mobile is under gunsight of Indian government & this step of PUBG hints to reduce troubles with local IT regulations. PUBG Mobile addiction: Mohali Teenager Reportedly Spends Rs 2 Lakh From Grandfather's Pension Account to Make in-App Purchases.

PUBG Mobile India has given the reason for changes in its privacy policy on its official discord account. “To answer some questions regarding this, we update our user privacy policy from time to time to reflect our current privacy practices. These updates are intended to make the user privacy policy easier to understand and to give more transparency about how we process your personal information.”

The new privacy policy of PUBG also reveals how the app uses personal data & what sort of data is collected. As per the new rules, PUBG Mobile claims, "we do not share your information with any third parties, except where we need to provide the Game services, eg. use local cloud providers or to back up your data; using our affiliates around the world to help us to deliver the game service.

We can't say whether this privacy policy change will or will not prevent PUBG Mobile from being banned in India. India has a decent amount of gamers who love the Battle Royale game & we are quite hopeful that game developers will do their best to keep the game up.

