Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific concluded today with the unanimous adoption of the 'Jaipur Declaration' by member countries.

A guidance document has been prepared to suggest indicative strategies to countries as per national policies, conditions and capabilities.

As part of the Jaipur Declaration, a collaborative knowledge platform in the form of the Global Alliance C-3 (Coalition of Cities for Circularity) has also been agreed upon. The Jaipur Declaration talks about various waste streams and circular economy goals for each of them. It talks about resource efficiency and sustainable material consumption. The declaration also covers the informal sector, gender issues and labour issues.

According to an official statement, it also provides for means of implementation, partnerships, technology transfer, funding mechanisms and research and development.

In his concluding remarks, Union Minister Manohar Lal said that the Jaipur Declaration adopted today is a testimony to this shared commitment.

"I am happy that this decadal declaration will be associated with the name of 'Jaipur' and even though it is not binding, it will lead our country and all UN Member States in Asia Pacific towards a circular transition," he said.

He also said that based on our principle of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", India will play a leading role in the formation of the Coalition of Cities for Circularity (C-3) and invited all UN Member States to join this Coalition.

Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum for Asia and Pacific has been a historic moment.

"In the past few days, we have had important discussions and deliberations on environmental protection, sustainable use of resources and waste management to build a better future," he said.

He also said that in today's era, the concept of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and Circular Economy is not just an option but a necessity.

Professor Amit Kapoor, Chair of Stanford University's Institute for Competitiveness, delivered a special address on implementing circularity of solid and liquid waste for the largest human gathering in the world, Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, India.

He shared key preliminary findings of an in-depth study that explores sustainable waste management solutions for the event, focusing on innovative approaches, scalability and best practices to ensure environmental sustainability while managing millions of pilgrims.

The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific was held from 3 to 5 March 2025 at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. The theme of the forum was "Building circular societies towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals and carbon neutrality in the Asia-Pacific region."

