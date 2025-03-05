Mumbai, March 05: Are you carrying responsibility of presenting important news headlines in the school assembly? If yes, LatestLY has shortlisted the school assembly news headlines of today for you. From national and international news to sports updates and developments from cinema world, below are important news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for March 06, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

Cabinet Approves 2 Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 6,811 Crore at Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh To Contest 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Smuggling Operation by US-Based Man Busted in Punjab; 23 kg Heroin Seized

Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP Govt in Odisha of Trying To Erase Biju Babu’s Glorious Legacy

Congress Demands Prahlad Patel’s Resignation Over ‘Beggar’ Remark, Announces Protest Across MP

International News Headlines

144 Gujarat Fishermen in Pakistan Jails, None Released Last Year

Dhaka Seeks Stronger Ties With India, Hopes for Visa Resumption: Bangladesh

Trump Announces Capture of ‘Monster’ Behind Afghanistan Suicide Bombing, Thanks Pakistan

Democrats Hold Protests, Walkout at Donald Trump’s Speech in US Congress

Business News Headlines

Stock Market Shrugs Off Tariff Fears; Sensex, Nifty End Over 1% Higher

South Korea Reaffirms Effective Tariff Rate on US Imports Remains Close to Zero

Luxury Cars, High-End Real Estate Most Preferred Assets for Next-Gen Rich Indians

India’s High Net-Worth Population Count Poised To Reach 93,753 in Next 3 Years: Report

Female Unemployment Drops to Just 3.2% in India in Last 6 Years: Centre

Entertainment News Headlines

Aarushi Nishank Slams False Reports of Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Jailed Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Smuggled Gold by Strapping Bars to Her Thighs, Wrapped With Crepe Bandage

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-Starrer ‘Namastey London’ To Re-Release on Holi

Vaibhav, Niharika’s Comedy Drama ‘Perusu’ Cleared for Release With an ‘A’ Cerficate

Sports News Headlines

Newcastle Defender Lewis Hall To Undergo Surgery, Ruled Out for Season

ICC Rankings: Azmatullah Omarzai Becomes No 1 All-Rounder, Shubman Gill Remains Top ODI Batter

Mohammed Shami Admits India’s One Venue Advantage in Champions Trophy, Says ‘It Helped Us To Know Behaviour of the Pitch’

LeBron James Becomes First Player To Score 50,000 Career Points in NBA History

