Mumbai, March 5: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused Maharashtra BJP minister Jaykumar Gore of sending nude pictures to a woman and molesting a member of the family of Maratha warrior Hambirrao Mohite. Raut demanded that Gore be removed from office, stating that the victim plans to stage a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha in the coming days.

The accusations stem from a 2016 case where Gore was accused of sending objectionable photos to a woman. After the woman filed a complaint, Gore sought to avoid arrest by appealing to both the Satara District Court and the Mumbai High Court. His bail was initially rejected, and he spent 10 days in jail. Though the case was later settled, the victim sent a letter to the Governor in January alleging that her personal information was being shared on WhatsApp groups. Jaykumar Gore Faces Sex Harassment Allegation, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Claim Maharashtra Minister Sent His Nude Photo to Woman.

Who is Jaykumar Gore?

Jaykumar Gore is the MLA from Man-Khatav constituency in Satara and the current Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Maharashtra. A former Congress MLA, Gore joined the BJP in 2019. Dhananjay Munde Resigns: CM Devendra Fadanvis Announces Resignation of Maharashtra Minister After His Close Aide's Arrest in Beed Sarpanch Murder-Linked Case.

Jaykumar Gore denied the allegations, saying that the case was settled in 2019 and that the court had acquitted him. He added, "The court had ordered the destruction of the seized material and mobile phone." Gore further stated that the issue had resurfaced after six years and urged political leaders to be mindful of their statements.

