New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old female leopard named Babli died at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for age-related complications and reduced food intake, an official said.

Babli, who was brought to the zoo from Nandanvan, Chhattisgarh, in 2018, had surpassed the average lifespan of wild leopards, which typically ranges between 10-12 years. In captivity, leopards can live up to 15-18 years, NZP Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI.

According to zoo officials, samples were collected during the post-mortem and would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for further analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

With Babli's demise, the Delhi zoo now houses only three leopards — two males and one female.

