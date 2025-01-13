Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by some youths from outside a church here, police said on Monday.

The alleged abduction happened late evening on Sunday and police said they are trying to trace the class 11 student.

According to the police complaint filed in the case, the boy's father received a call around 10.30 pm from someone identifying as the son's friend.

The caller said his son was abducted by some youths at around 7.30 pm from near a church in Devilal colony. After this they tried to contact the boy but he could not be traced, the father added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station on Monday, police said.

"We are questioning some suspects in the case and trying to rescue the victim first. So clue about the victim and the accused while a probe is underway," said Sub-Inspector Zora Singh, the investigating officer.

