Ferozepur, Apr 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth died while another suffered severe burn injuries during a massive fire that broke out in the agricultural fields in Neelewala village in Zira sub-division here on Sunday, said police.

The two youths -- Karan and Arjun -- were on a motorcycle when they were caught in the field fire near Dhanna Shaheed village.

According to police, Karan died on the spot, while Arjun was severely injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Zira. He was later referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

The falling of main electricity line in Neelewala village is suspected to have sparked the fire. Owing to strong winds, the fire spread rapidly to nearby villages including Vakeelan Wali, Sadhu Wala, Lehra Rohi and Mahian Wala, reducing vast stretches of standing crop and fodder to ashes.

The blaze is said to have engulfed around 50 acres of standing crops and stubble residue in around 100 acres.

Despite prompt response from the fire brigade and collective efforts from locals who used tractors, it took several hours to bring the flames under control.

When contacted, Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the administration was providing all support to save the life of the youth in hospital.

The reason behind the farm fire is being ascertained, she added.

