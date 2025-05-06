New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman by threatening her with a toy pistol in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the incident happened at around 6.30 pm on Monday when the woman, also aged 19 years, was threatened at 'gunpoint' by the man who fled with her bag containing Rs 1,200 in cash, a pair of spectacles and some personal cards.

Based on technical surveillance, police identified the accused as Sumit, a resident of Taliwali Basti in Anand Parbat. He arrested soon after, the official said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the man used a toy pistol to commit the crime. Police recovered the toy, along with the stolen items, he said.

Investigators further revealed that Sumit had been previously arrested on April 29 by Patel Nagar Police for possessing a stolen motorcycle. He was sent to jail but was released on a personal bond within two days.

Police is probing whether the accused has been involved in other such incidents, the official added.

