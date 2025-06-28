Banihal/Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The truck was en route to Srinagar from Jammu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down into a deep gorge in the Nachilana area, they said.

Both the truck driver and the helper died on the spot, an official said. Their bodies have been shifted to the Sub-district hospital Banihal for medico-legal formalities, a police official said

The driver has been identified as Raju of Udhampur. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.

