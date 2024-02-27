Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle meat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Cattle slaughter is illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Based on suspicion, a police team conducted checking of a tempo on February 24 near Rajnoli Naka on Nashik-Mumbai road and found two persons were transporting 500-600 kg of cattle meat, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The two vehicle occupants were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)