Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Sanvarad village killing Ashok Meghwal (24) and Pitharam (45) on the spot, they said.

They were going from their Baldu village to Deedwana when a car coming from the opposite direction lost controls after a tyre burst and hit the motorcycle, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortems. A case has been registered against the car driver and further investigation is underway, they said.

