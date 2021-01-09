Itanagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces apprehended two cadres of different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, personnel of the Londing district police and the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on Friday evening and apprehended them.

Two Chinese made .32mm pistols with live rounds, one smartphone and a mobile SIM card were seized from their possession, police said.

While one of them belonged to the NSCN(IM), the other was a member of the NSCN(Unification).

They were involved in running extortion rackets in Longding district, police said.

