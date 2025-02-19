Seventeen-year-old gold medalist powerlifter Yashtika Acharya tragically lost her life during training in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after a 270-kg barbell fell on her neck. The incident, caught on camera, occurred on Tuesday when the heavy rod slipped while she was lifting under her coach’s supervision, police said. The impact broke her neck, leading to instant fatal injuries. Yashtika was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Her trainer sustained minor injuries. The sports community is in shock over the devastating accident. No police case has been registered by her family, according to SHO Vikram Tiwari. After a post-mortem, her body was handed over to her family on Wednesday. Accident Caught on Camera in Agra: Bike Collides With Scooty in Sonth Ki Mandi, 1 Dead, 2 Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Yashtika Acharya’s Death Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

⚠️ Disturbing Visual ⚠️ राजस्थान : बीकानेर में पावरलिफ्टर याष्टिका आचार्य (उम्र 17 साल) की जिम में मौत हो गई। 270 किलो वजन उठाते वक्त रॉड गिरने से गर्दन की हड्डी टूट गई। pic.twitter.com/REt23agjwa — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 19, 2025

