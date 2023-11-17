Latest News | 2,050 Schools in Himachal Pradesh to Get Facelift in Coming Years: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said 2,050 schools in the state will be given a facelift in the coming years.

Chairing a review meeting of the Education Department here, he said these institutes will prove to be a milestone in providing quality education from the next academic session.

Sukhu said 2,050 primary to senior secondary level schools would be given a facelift and made 'Chief Minister Schools of Excellence' in a phased manner by 2026-27.

He directed the concerned officials to prepare a list of these schools by December 31.

Apart from these, English medium government schools will also be opened in the state, the chief minister said, adding that the ‘School Adoption Program' will also be started soon wherein officials from block, sub-division and district levels will be involved, a statement issued here said.

He also directed the departmental officers to explore the possibilities of roping in the guest lecturers, for which online applications would be invited and a provision would be made to employ them in schools with vacant posts for a year or so.

Sukhu instructed the department to prepare a detailed proposal for the guest lecturer scheme.

A calendar should be prepared to ensure mandatory 220 teaching days in an academic session to the students along with other activities, the chief minister said, adding that compulsory training of teachers will also be conducted on the first appointment.

He said that in order to improve the level of education, possibilities of obtaining cooperation from central government agencies as well as major non-government organisations should also be explored.

Admission in class 1 at the age of six years should be ensured in government educational institutions, he said.

Sukhu also reviewed the progress of the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School being opened in every assembly constituency in the state.

