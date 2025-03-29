Bhadohi (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman, whose marriage was scheduled in May, was allegedly abducted by her fiance's younger brother here, police said on Saturday.

A kidnapping case was registered at Koirauna police station on Friday, based on a complaint from the woman's mother, Geetha Devi.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said, "According to the complaint filed by Geeta Devi, her daughter was found missing, along with jewellery and cash, on March 24."

He said the woman was allegedly kidnapped by Raja, younger brother of Yogesh, with whom she was betrothed.

"Efforts are underway to find the woman and apprehend the accused," Manglik added.

