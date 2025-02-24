New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in central Delhi's Paharganj, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Jasmit alias Jashn.

Police said Jasmit was a habitual drinker and frequently argued with his parents.

Around 7 pm on February 22, he allegedly fought with his mother under the influence of alcohol and attempted to assault her, said the officer. Fearing further conflict, his parents left their house, locked it, and went to their daughter's residence in Ghaziabad.

"On February 23, neighbours informed the couple that someone had attempted to break into their house. They sent a relative, Tejinder, with the house key to check. Tejinder arrived at the location around 10 pm and found the lock intact. Upon entering, he discovered that Jasmit had died by suicide by hanging," he added.

Initial investigations suggest that Jasmit forced open the latch of the balcony door and broke into the house. His body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further inquiries are underway, police said.

