Chandigarh, June 28 (PTI) The Punjab government suspended 26 jail department employees for dereliction of duty, officials said on Saturday.

The employees were suspended with immediate effect under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said.

Among those suspended are Iqbal Singh Brar, superintendent of the district jail in Mansa; Maninder Pal Cheema, deputy superintendent of the Central Jail in Ludhiana; Anil Bhandari, deputy superintendent of the Borstal Jail in Ludhiana; and Sandeep Brar, deputy superintendent of the Central Jail in Ludhiana.

Bhullar asserted that the state government is committed to providing good administration to the state and will not tolerate negligence in duty from any officer or employee.

