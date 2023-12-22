Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 32,000 in an insurance policy scam, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a man had on Tuesday filed a complaint alleging he had been cheated of Rs 32,000 in the name of an insurance policy.

Also Read | Central Universities Recruitment Examination 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply at exams.nta.ac.in.

An FIR was registered in the matter at Cyber Crime East Police Station.

A police team led by Inspector Jasveer arrested Rishi Sharma, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, Lalit Dubey, native of UP's Ghaziabad, and Sahjad Ali, resident of north east Delhi, from Noida on Thursday.

Also Read | UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Releases Hall Ticket for Additional Private Secretary Examination, Know How To Download.

According to police, the three used to call people to "sell" insurance policies and would siphon off money from their bank accounts.

"We are questioning all three accused and have taken them on a three-day police remand," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)