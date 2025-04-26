Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Three people were charred to death while two others are feared trapped after two trucks caught fire in a head-on collision in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway near Dhannasar village in Rawatsar police station area, they said.

Also Read | Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts Till May 23, Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern and Other Details at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Rawatsar SHO Ramchandra Kaswan said that two trucks collided head-on. A loud explosion occurred after the collision and both vehicles caught fire.

He said that three people were burnt alive in the fire while two others are feared trapped. The bodies are yet to be identified.

Also Read | NCET Admit Card 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Common Entrance Test Examination, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Firefighting vehicles as well as nearby villagers are trying to extinguish the fire through their private tankers. Rescue operations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)