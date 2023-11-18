Pilibhit (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed and two others were injured in three separate road accidents in the district, police said on Saturday

Kunwar Singh and Rambeti of the Tah village under the Newriya police station were travelling on their scooty on Saturday morning when a tractor trolley, allegedly coming at a high speed from Khatima side, hit them near the district magistrate's residence on Tanakpur Road, police said.

While Ram Beti died on the spot, Kunwar Singh was seriously injured and has been admitted to the district hospital, Civil Line Police Post In-charge Riyaz Haider said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the tractor trolley has been taken into custody, he said.

In the second accident, which took place near Nawabganj, a truck hit a motorcycle near Nawabganj, injuring Premwati (50) and her son. Both were taken to the government hospital where doctors declared Premvati dead, police said.

The accused driver left the truck and ran away and the police seized the truck, they said.

In the third accident, Gajraula Police Station In-charge Rupa Bisht said that Jamuna Prasad (60), a resident of the Nakatiya village, was returning home on foot after buying vegetables when a speeding motorcycle hit him near the Atkona village. He fell on the road and was run over by a tractor.

He died on the spot, Bisht said, adding that the police seized the tractor trolley and the motorcycle.

